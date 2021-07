Five years ago, the Nashville Predators were near the bottom of the league in cap spending; the closest they have come to the cap limit was this season when they spent $80.7 million of an available $81.5 million. That may seem close to the limit, but the team is still in the bottom half of the NHL. For a team that makes the playoffs almost annually and has exceptional ticket sales, it seems likely that management will continue to invest in their players. If so, we can map out what the next few seasons will look like for the Predators, given the flat cap.