Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies as jobs gain clears path for BoC stimulus cut

By Fergal Smith
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.6% against the greenback * Canada adds 231,000 jobs in June * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.2% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, clawing back some of this week's decline, as domestic jobs data supported expectations for further reduction of the Bank of Canada's asset purchase program. Canada added 231,000 jobs in June, more than expected, bringing employment within 1.8% of pre-pandemic levels, as public health restrictions were eased in several regions of the country, Statistics Canada data showed. "It looks encouraging," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "I think it's going to confirm what's widely anticipated next week. The Bank of Canada is going to adjust their tapering and reduce the amount of asset purchases." With Canadian vaccinations progressing at a rapid pace and provinces easing economic restrictions, the BoC is expected to cut bond purchases by C$1 billion to C$2 billion per week next Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed. Still, the growing spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could cap the central bank's optimism on the economic outlook, Sahota said. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% higher at 1.2455 to the greenback, or 80.29 U.S. cents. On Thursday, the currency hit a 2-1/2 month low at 1.2590, while it was down 1.1% for the week. The loonie's gain on Friday came as Wall Street rebounded, recouping all its loses triggered by growth worries earlier in the week. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, also moved higher, as data showing a draw in U.S. inventories offset uncertainty over global supplies after an OPEC+ impasse. U.S. crude settled 2.2% higher at $74.56 a barrel. Canadian bond yields rose across much of a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 6 basis points at 1.325%, after touching on Thursday its lowest level in over four months at 1.239%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Statistics Canada#Economic Stimulus#The Bank Of Canada#Klarity Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Canada
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar higher after upbeat U.S. retail sales data

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on. Friday, on track for a weekly gain and supported by upbeat. retail sales data boosting expectations that economic growth. accelerated in the second quarter. The dollar index, which measures the greenback. against a basket of six currencies, was 0.157%...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is once more nearing its July highs, but a clearly defined range has been carved out through the first two weeks of the month. The non-parallel shift in the US Treasury yield curve coupled with a rebound in Fed rate hike expectations has proved supportive for the greenback.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Most JGB yields rise; traders shrug off BOJ growth forecast

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds rose from multi-month lows on Friday, while investors appeared to have shrugged off Bank of Japan’s decision to leave stimulus settings unchanged. The central bank cut this fiscal year’s growth forecast on Friday, but maintained its view the economy...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips off one-month peak as U.S. dollar, yields rebound

* Palladium eyes first weekly decline in four (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices) July 16 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Friday as a stronger dollar and rebounding yields dulled its appeal and pushed the metal off one-month highs reached in the last session on dovish remarks from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Businesskitco.com

Gold dips, but still on track for 4th weekly rise on dovish Fed

* SPDR Gold Trust Holdings at two-month low (Updates prices) July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Friday due a slight rebound in U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar, although a dovish stance on monetary policy by the Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fourth straight weekly rise.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down, but Set for Weekly Gain, as COVID-19 Worries Bite

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia. However, the greenback is set for its best weekly gain in about a month as ongoing investor worries about a quicker-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike and by rising COVID-19 infections capped losses. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips, but still set for 4th weekly gain on dovish Fed

* SPDR Gold Trust Holdings at two-month low (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices) July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday due a slight rebound in U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar, although a dovish stance on monetary policy by the Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fourth straight weekly rise.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Snaps Back Ahead Of Retail Sales

For the past few weeks, the U.S. dollar has often moved in a completely opposite direction from Treasury yields. That trend continued on Thursday as the greenback shrugged off losses in 10-year rates to trade higher against all of the major currencies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may not be as eager to normalize monetary policy as other central banks, but U.S. data could force his hand. According to the latest report, jobless claims fell to a new post-pandemic low of 360,000. Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region slowed, but the Empire state index hit a record high. June retail sales numbers are due for release tomorrow, and the risk is to the upside. Economists are looking for spending to fall for the second month in a row due to slower auto sales, but with strong non-farm payrolls and higher wages, retail sales could beat expectations, which would drive USD/JPY higher and EUR/USD lower.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX eyes weekly loss on energy tumble

(Updates prices, sectors) July 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was muted on Friday, and on track to post a weekly loss of half a percent as energy stocks took a beating from lower oil prices. * The energy sector tumbled nearly 6% this week and is set for...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Move to 1.15 in Euro-Dollar Forecast by CIBC

"No one has made money in FX trading the current accounts since the 1970s. Capital flows matter more than trade flows for FX analysis" Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1705-1.1730. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. Strategists at CIBC Capital Markets are...
Businessinvesting.com

Bank of Canada rosy on rebound, sees hot inflation in near term

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada on Wednesday took a mostly optimistic stance on the country's economy, saying the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic had largely passed while warning inflation would remain hot in the near-term. The central bank held its key interest rate at a record low 0.25% and...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

US Dollar drops but why did NZD rally and not CAD?

Central banks are taking bigger leaps to normalize monetary policy and investors are wondering If the Federal Reserve is next. On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand shocked investors by suddenly halting asset purchases. Although hawkishness was widely anticipated with a number of local banks forecasting a November rate hike, most expected the RBNZ to taper not cease asset purchases. But “more persistent consumer price inflation pressure,” that is “expected to build over time due to rising domestic capacity pressures and growing labor shortages,” prompted more aggressive action from the central bank. Unlike other countries, New Zealand’s labor market returned to pre-pandemic levels earlier this year and with the prices proving to be persistent, the Reserve Bank is worried that inflation could overshoot its target. Investors have fully priced in a November rate hike with NZD/USD rising above 70 cents. As one of the world’s most hawkish central banks, who placed themselves in front of the line for a rate hike, the RBNZ has set the change for further gains in the New Zealand dollar.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Kiwi soars, RBNZ nods rate rise; Dollar slides, Fed sticks to script

US Treasury Yields Retreat; Loonie Flat After BOC Stands Pat. Summary: The Kiwi, a flightless bird endemic to New Zealand, and also the name given to its currency by FX traders, sprouted wings and soared 1.3% to 0.7035 (0.6943). New Zealand’s central bank, the RBNZ chose to end its Quantitative Easing program by July 23 and signalled a shift toward a rate rise. On the other side of the Pacific, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stressed that monetary policy would continue to offer “powerful support” to the economy “until the recovery is complete.” The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, slid 0.42% to 92.35 from 92.77 yesterday. The Bank of Canada kept its key overnight interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and reduced the target of weekly bond purchases. The move was widely expected, and the USD/CAD pair ended little changed at 1.2505 (1.2515). The Australian Dollar climbed to 0.7480 from 0.7445 even as Sydney’s Covid-19 lockdown was extended for another two weeks. Australia’s most populous city recorded 97 new Covid-19 infections. Sterling rallied to 1.3861 from 1.3815 on the broadly based weaker Greenback as well as a stronger UK CPI report. The US Dollar slumped 0.57% against the Japanese Yen to 109.97 (110.62) as US Treasury bond yields retreated. The benchmark US 10-year rate slid to 1.35% from 1.42% yesterday.
BusinessFXStreet.com

BoC's Macklem: Canada is not there yet on full recovery

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem is delivering his remarks following the bank's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged while lowering the weekly net purchases of Canadian government bonds to a target of C$2 billion from C$3 billion. "Canada is not there yet on full recovery." "Rise in...
Currenciesfxempire.com

USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Flat Against U.S. Dollar

USD/CAD is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 1.2520 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the nearest support level at 92.40. In case this test is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index will move towards the next support at 92.15 which will be bearish for USD/CAD.
Businessdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Powell Talks Down US Inflation

Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, testified before Congress yesterday. He stated that the Fed is not watching specific data points to determine taper thresholds, while essentially dismissing currently high inflation as a temporary effect of the post-coronavirus shock reflation. Markets reacted little to the testimony. In the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold at 1-month high as dovish Fed stance lifts bullion appeal

* Spot gold may test resistance at $1,833/oz - technicals. * Platinum touches highest level since June 16 (Recasts, adds comment, and updates prices) July 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed to a one-month peak on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jeremy Powell soothed investor fears by reassuring that he was in no rush to tighten policy, lifting the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy