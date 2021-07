It seems like you can't avoid talking about weather anywhere you go. Whether it's with a colleague in the elevator at the office, trying to fill the silence as you are catching up with an old friend, or just talking about the latest heatwave to share in the misery with others, weather affects us all. The stock Apple Weather app on your iPhone has long been an easy way to check the weather in your area, but with the awesome improvements in iOS 15, it's become even better. Weather's best new feature is weather maps, making your best iPhone a more useful weather information tool.