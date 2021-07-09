Wisconsin road construction update

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Schedule: This project is complete.

Note: WIS 82 from WIS 13 to 500 feet east of County B is still closed

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will start paving which is estimated to take eight working days. Crews will start with the westbound lane at WIS 13 and move east.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be grading, paving westbound US 2, install traffic control, and remove the southern portion of the bridge.

Traffic impacts for next week:

Bidirectional traffic will be switched into the westbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and west bound traffic

Max width of 14 feet along westbound US 2

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2

Traffic is reduced to a speed limit of 45 mph along US 2

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Highway: US 2

Location: County B to the Michigan state line (adjacent to the roundabout project)

Schedule: June 7 to July 26, 2021

Project ID: 1185-03-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish paving and apply pavement markings.

Traffic impacts for next week: Motorists will encounter flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us2resurface/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue installing riprap and pour the south half of the bridge deck.

Overall traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook bridge. Traffic will utilize the westbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51 northbound and southbound (NEW)

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Cost: $14,835,762

Prime Contractor: American Asphalt of Wisconsin

Length: 6.8 miles

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be placing message boards on July 12 to provide motorists advanced notice of the project.

Current traffic impacts: When construction starts on July 19, motorists will encounter a single lane closure in each direction from 6 a.m. Monday to noon on Friday. This lane closure schedule will be followed until mid-August to address reconstruction of all median crossovers. After Labor Day, traffic will go counter directional in the northbound lanes from the Marathon/Lincoln county line to County K until the end of October. Access to all ramps will remain during this time, except for three-day closures while ramps are being reconstructed. Two consecutive ramps will not be closed at the same time.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 107 (NEW)

Location: Between WIS 153 and County B

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to September 30, 2021

Project ID: 6360-06-70

Cost: $2,651,455

Primary Contractor: American Asphalt of Wisconsin

Length: 8.5 miles

Description: Crews will remove and replace the surface layer of asphalt on WIS 107 from WIS 153 to County B. A large culvert pipe running under WIS 107 between Soda Creek Road and Town Road will be replaced. Several other culverts along WIS 107 will have repairs and maintenance done on them. All beam guard on the project will be replaced and updated.

Overall traffic impacts:

WIS 107 will be open to traffic except during a culvert replacement between Soda Creek Road and Town Road. Lane closures will be permitted with the use of flaggers.

The large culvert replacement between Soda Creek Road and Town Road will require a closure and detour scheduled to begin August 9 and continue to August 20. Motorists will utilize WIS 153, WIS 97, and WIS 29.

Driveway and side road access will be maintained throughout the project.

Anticipated work scheduled for week beginning July 26:

Crews will install fixed message signs to meet contract requirements informing the public of the upcoming work seven days prior to work starting.

Anticipated work scheduled for week beginning August 2:

Crews will be installing portable changeable message boards to inform the public of the roadway closure to replace the large culvert pipe one week before the closure of WIS 107 begins.

Crews will install traffic control and erosion control, perform construction staking, and sawing asphalt as needed.

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: June 7 to September 13, 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on the bridge and expansion joint. Crews plan to sandblast the bridge on July 14 followed by concrete pouring.

Traffic impacts: A maximum width of 13-feet applies. Northbound traffic will be maintained on a single lane. Both lanes of Southbound Grand Avenue are back on the newly constructed southbound pavement.

Pedestrians: Access will be maintained along both sides of Business 51 / Grand Avenue.

Access will be maintained along both sides of Business 51 / Grand Avenue. Bicyclists: Southbound bicyclists will be maintained on Grand Avenue same as existing conditions. Northbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at County N and back to Grand Avenue at East Thomas Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week:

Continue excavation of the Northbound lane between Dodge Road and Chief Carron Road

Continue storm sewer crossings between Dodge Road and County VV East

Traffic impacts:

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) is closed

Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47

Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47

Drivers can expect flagging operations between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55

Chief Little Wave at WIS 47 closed July 8

Warrington Road at WIS 47 closed July 12

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: Morgan Road to US 51, Minocqua

Project ID: 9070-05-73

Schedule: June 16, 2021 to August 2021

Description: The existing pavement will be removed and replaced with new asphalt pavement. Curb ramps will be replaced and upgraded to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Spot repairs will be made to the existing curb & gutter, traffic signals, and inlets. Signs will be replaced. Thermoplastic will be added at two snowmobile crossings.

Work scheduled: Remove curb ramp and curb and gutter. Crews also plan to remove and replace existing signs and clean out a runoff containment pond.

Traffic Impacts: Single lane closures will be removed until July 8.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70oneida/

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to July 13, 2021, pending favorable weather.

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on restoring the construction area, pavement markings, and shoulder work. Crews may be on site working on final punch list items later in the week.

Hodag information: Crews will work through Friday, July 8. No work is planned through Monday, July 12.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue filling operations to widen the roadway and dam along the east side of the causeway from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Crews will continue the construction of the primary spillway control structure.

Crews will continue the installation of box culvert from the new primary spillway control structure.

Utility crews will continue to work of adjusting the fiber optic duct package in areas of the proposed storm sewer.

Traffic impacts:

A full, 21-day closure of Post Road is tentatively scheduled to begin July 21 to complete the box culvert work that is part of the Springville Pond structure. Post Road will be closed just north of Springville Drive to just south of Rainbow Drive. Traffic will be detoured using County HH, I-39, and County B. Pedestrian access will be closed between Rainbow Drive and Springville Drive for the first 10 days of the closure.

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive will be closed at the east side intersection with Post Road starting July 19.

Pedestrian impacts: A sidewalk closure is scheduled to begin July 21 for 10 days. The closure is required to install a new culvert. Pedestrian access will not be maintained.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue with the construction of the median temporary crossovers, place asphalt and shoulder gravel. Crews will grade and place concrete pavement on County U south intersection and WIS 29 westbound turn lane. Temporary and permanent erosion control will be placed.

Traffic impacts: The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph. The left lanes on WIS 29 eastbound and westbound are closed along with the County U south intersection until July 23.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 22/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to August 20, 2021

Project ID: 6170-00-61/6310-00-60/6321-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will start pavement removal and replacement.

Traffic impacts: WIS 73, WIS 21, and WIS 22 are open during construction.Motorists can expect multiple single lane closures with flagging operations during daytime hours along with various shoulder and single lane closures.

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to July 23, 2021

Project ID: 6150-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on shoulders, guardrail installation, and pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Daily flagging during shoulder work and guardrail installation. Temporary pavement markings will be installed at the end of each day during paving, slower moving vehicles will be in the are during that work.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis22resurface/

Highway: WIS 73

Location: From 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Project ID: 1160-00-79/6321-00-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete grading northbound WIS 73 and begin concrete paving.

Traffic impacts: Traffic is shifted onto the southbound lanes and temporary widenings. A 12-foot width restriction remains in place.