Wizards could hire youngest head coach in NBA history?
The Washington Wizards’ next head coach could be somebody who is even younger than some of their players. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported this week that Charlotte Hornets assistant Ronald Nored recently had a second interview with the Wizards for their head coaching vacancy. Nored, who is only 31 years old, had previously been reported as close to joining Rick Carlisle’s staff in Indiana. But Haynes’ report seems to indicate that Nored could now be gaining traction for the Wizards job.larrybrownsports.com
