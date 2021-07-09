Does Ben Roethlisberger have obvious tell for run vs. pass plays?

Ben Roethlisberger may have to make some changes to the way he takes snaps this season, and he can thank the TikTok community if that becomes necessary. A TikTok user named Theo Ash shared a video this week in which he illustrates how Roethlisberger might have an obvious tell for when the Steelers are going to run the ball or pass it. The video, which has gone viral, shows several plays where Roethlisberger takes the snap on the shotgun. On all of the run plays, his back heel was almost flat on the ground. When the Steelers passed, Roethlisberger had his back heel slightly elevated.