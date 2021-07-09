Cancel
FDA calls for investigation into approval of Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug

By The Associated Press
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between her agency’s drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. Dr. Janet Woodcock announced the extraordinary step via Twitter. It’s the latest fallout...

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Related
Public Healthhealthday.com

FDA to Prioritize Full Approval for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its COVID-19 vaccine, positioning the vaccine for full approval by January. The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to more Americans than any other shot so far...
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

FibroGen Kidney-Disease Drug Set Back as FDA Panel Urges Rejection

FibroGen (FGEN) - Get Report shares slumped on Friday after an FDA advisory committee recommended against approval for roxadustat, the company’s drug for anemia stemming from chronic kidney disease. Shares of the San Francisco company recently traded at $15.89, down 36%. It had dropped 43% in the six months through...
AnimalsPhys.org

FDA approves first lymphoma drug for dogs

The first full approval of a drug to treat lymphoma in dogs has been granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "While canine lymphoma affects fewer than 70,000 dogs in the U.S. annually, it accounts for up to 24% of all cancers in dogs, making it one of the most significant canine cancers," Steven Solomon, director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine, said in an agency news release. "For the first time, dog owners have the assurance of a treatment that has fully met the FDA's standards for effectiveness in dogs."
IndustryMedCity News

FDA tweaks Aduhelm’s label, narrows use of the Biogen drug to mild Alzheimer’s

Use of the Biogen drug Aduhelm should be limited to patients with mild forms of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a change in the prescribing information announced Thursday. Initial approval of Aduhelm in June broadly stated the drug was “indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” leaving open the possibility that the $56,000 a year medicine could be sought by and prescribed to the estimated 5.8 million Americans who have the neurodegenerative disorder. In updating the label to say the drug should be given to patients with “mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia,” the regulator brings the indicated use of the drug in alignment with the patient population that was studied in clinical trials.
Industrybiopharmadive.com

FDA revises labeling of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug to emphasize early treatment

The Food and Drug Administration, under heavy criticism over its decision last month to approve Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, has revised the medicine's prescribing information in an effort to focus treatment to the type of patients who were included in clinical testing. The FDA's June 7 approval of Aduhelm was...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Said Here's Who Should be Mandated to Get Vaccinated

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to be with us forever, as cases rise, many Americans refuse to be vaccinated—and we may all need booster shots, as protection from some vaccines reportedly wears off. What to do? How can you keep yourself and your family safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box opposite Becky Quick to warn that we should be concerned about Delta, and gave essential advice about how to stay OK. Read on for five essential pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

40 Percent of People Who Get Severe COVID After Pfizer Have This in Common

COVID vaccinations have provided a sense of relief to more than 159 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But there are still concerns. Reports of breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated individuals have become more common as more people get their vaccines: At a Las Vegas pool party, eight fully vaccinated healthcare workers got COVID. In Texas, an outdoor wedding left six fully vaccinated people with the virus. Much is still unknown about these breakthrough infections, but new research has found a commonality among 40 percent of people who got severe COVID after being vaccinated with Pfizer.
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Social media is abuzz with claims that mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna change your genetic code. Here are the facts

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which contain tiny fragments of the genetic material known as “messenger ribonucleic acid”. And if social media is anything to go by, some people are concerned these vaccines can affect their genetic code.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...

