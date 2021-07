(July 7, 2021) The Hermitage Artist Retreat announced today that Robyn Citrin has been elected as the new president of the Hermitage Board of Trustees. Citrin succeeds Leslie Edwards, who concludes her term as president and will remain on the Hermitage board. The Hermitage also welcomes Edward Swan, Jr. as a new member of the Board of Trustees. In addition, Hermitage trustee Ellen Berman has been elected to the position of secretary, while David Green and Steve Adler will continue in their respective roles as vice president and treasurer. These changes to the Hermitage board follow a successful season that has included over 50 live programs and events, dozens of new and expanded arts and education collaborations in the community, additional virtual offerings, a record-breaking fiscal year, and the launch of a new national commission in theater.