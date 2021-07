Last October I wrote about a book I’d recently read called “The Top Five Regrets of the Dying” by Bronnie Ware. I found it fascinating! The author worked in hospice care for eight years before writing a blog post on the topic that ended up morphing into a book. She had some very interesting personal epiphanies while in the role of carer. The most common themes Ware identified as the source of greatest remorse by those she cared for during their final days include: