A Newport man was charged Tuesday after a dog was found dead on his property. James Cody Estepp, 34, of Carson Springs Road, was charged with cruelty to animals. According to a report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:53 p.m., deputies were called to 300 Carson Springs Road for a welfare check of a dog outside chained up with no shelter. Upon arrival, deputies walked over to check the dog that was deceased. The retractable lead was tangled, restricting the dog from accessing shade, food and water. The water bowl was empty, and the dog appeared to have been deceased for at least a few hours, according to the report.