Lawrence, KS

Discover the history of early Lawrence with LPRD’s upcoming tour

lawrenceks.org
 8 days ago

Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is offering an upcoming walking tour centered the historic Oak Hill Cemetery. Quantrill’s Raid Graveyard Walking Tour is open to those 12 years-old and older and centers around the founding of Oak Hill Cemetery and stories of early Lawrence including that of Quantrill’s Raid. Attention will also be directed toward some of the notable people buried within the hallowed grounds. The tour is led by Watkins Museum of History curator Brittany Keegan.

lawrenceks.org

Comments / 0

