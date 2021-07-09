Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: Fear Street 1978

By Sean Collier
pittsburghmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are three layers of nostalgia to Netflix’s “Fear Street” trilogy — an impressive turducken of fondness, even in the frequently reflective horror genre. On the surface, there’s the obvious source material. While the three “Fear Street” films, which are being released on consecutive Fridays, are influenced in subject matter and tone by R.L. Stine’s book series, it’s more a matter of branding than adaptation. Still, the name alone — especially when combined with small-town mayhem befalling teenage characters — is enough to send a very narrow band of millennials into a reverie for their paperback youth.

www.pittsburghmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear Street#Millennials#Shadysiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Reviews Are In, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Horror Movie

The second installment in the Fear Street Trilogy from director Leigh Janiak is almost here. Part 1 debuted on Netflix last week, to mixed reviews, and now Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is about to release, also on the big red streaming service. Part 2: 1978 is set in 1978 (duh) at Camp Nightwing, where campers and counselors from Sunnyvale and Shadyside must band together to solve a terrifying mystery after horrors from their towns’ shared history come alive. The slasher film is based on the book series by R.L. Stine and features Olivia Welch, Emily Rudd, Sadie Sink, Ryan Simpkins, and McCabe Slye.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Review: Netflix’s Second R.L. Stine Movie Is Even Better Than the First

Blurring the lines between movies and television, the second installment of Netflix’s horror trilogy, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, will arrive on the streaming service on July 9, exactly one week after the first film was released. The short wait time is nothing but good news for this franchise, which is loosely based on the young adult book series by R.L. Stine. Because while Fear Street Part 1 was decent, everything that didn’t work about the first film clicks into place in the sequel and makes the first movie look better in retrospect. Fear Street Part 2 manages to be a sweet coming-of-age tale, a gory slasher film, and a spooky ghost story all at once.
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: FEAR STREET: 1994 is a Gory, Nostalgia-Fueled Slasher That Successfully Kicks Off a New Film Trilogy

As someone who absolutely adores slasher movies and considers Wes Craven’s Scream to be one of the best and most consistent franchises ever committed to celluloid, I was the prime audience for Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street: 1994, which lovingly pays tribute to Scream in a variety of ways (including Marco Beltrami’s score from the original film), but also sets out to do its own thing as well. And while Fear Street: 1994 absolutely nails all of its slasher tropes and fully embraces mid-’90s nostalgia to a T, what I really appreciated is how the story is also infused with a supernatural bent, making it a standout effort from Janiak and everyone involved that does a brilliant job of creating something of a horror-centric cinematic universe utilizing the works of R.L. Stine as its backdrop (but doesn’t pick a specific story from the Fear Street series, either).
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Pays Tribute to Classic Slashers with Higher Body Count

Her narration tells of sisters Ziggy (Sadie Sink) and Cindy Berman (Emily Rudd), two opposites that barely get along. Ziggy’s the more rebellious and angrier one of the pair, and older sister Cindy reformed her previous rebellious streak to play it straight in hopes of one day leaving Shadyside. These sisters provide the emotional through-line of Part 2, both in their fractured relationship and their friendships and budding romances. That helps when Part 2 kicks off with a similar formula established in Part 1. The flies buzz around the cursed one doomed to become a killing machine, with the campers none the wiser. Then the slaying begins, and Netflix again flexes its music budget with an endless array of classic jams.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Review: A Lean, Brutal Camp Slasher with Plenty of Purpose and Payoff

Telling a trilogy backward through time objectively shouldn’t work. At the start of “Fear Street Part 2: 1978,” the middle installment in Leigh Janiak’s trio of century-spanning films based on the R.L. Stine book series, one character makes it fairly clear who will survive the tale she’s about to unspool. There’s no in media res trickery, no story-within-a-story retconning.
Movieselaccampusnews.com

“Fear Street” off to disappointing start

“Fear Street Part 1: 1994” movie fails to capture the horror flick essence of the ‘90s that gave us so many classic slasher films. Loosely based on the book series of the same name by R.L. Stine, “Fear Street Part One: 1994” completely misses the mark. The first film in...
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 Hits Netflix Tomorrow; Check Out A Gruesome New Trailer

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (see what they did there?) hits Netflix tomorrow, and horror fans will get to witness the epic conclusion to a nightmare 300 years in the making. The final instalment in director Leigh Janiak's three-film adaptation of R.L. Stine's novels takes us back to the 17th century as the origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed. Deena (Kiana Madeira) is forced to experience the tragic events through Sarah's eyes, as a dark shadow falls over her town and drives her friends and neighbours to commit terrible acts that echo through history and alter the lives of Shadysiders forever.
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

Will There Be More ‘Fear Street’ Movies on Netflix? A Star Shines

Will There Be More ‘Fear Street’ Movies on Netflix? A Star Shines. Three interconnected stories make up the Fear Street trilogy: one set in 1994, another in 1978, and a third in 1666. Kiana Madeira has expressed interest in returning to Shadyside, and there is surely more material on which a film may be based.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Ending Explained: What Happened At Camp Nightwing, And How Does It Tie Into The Curse Of Sarah Fier?

Warning: Spoilers for Fear Street Part 2: 1978 are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, and want to avoid spoilers, consider this your last chance to escape. Previously on Fear Street Part 1: 1994, the historic rivalry between Shadyside and Sunnyvale caused a rift between young lovers Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Sam (Olivia Welch). Thanks to heated tensions, and an unfortunate car accident, Sam found herself the target of the fabled curse of Sarah Fier; a fate that has come to possess Shadyside residents and turn them into a killer in this interpretation of R.L. Stine’s famous book series. But now, with the flashback to the Camp Nightwing Massacre completed, Fear Street Part 2: 1978’s ending furthers our understanding of the killer curse that comes to visit every so often. Last call for those to abandon the spoiler train, as we’re about to look deeper into just what the second film in the Fear Street trilogy does to set up its third, and final, chapter.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

'Fear Street Part 3: 1666' Review: Third Time's the Charm as Netflix Horror Trilogy Ends Where It Began

“Fear Street Part 3: 1666” isn’t just the best of the Netflix horror trilogy; it also recasts the prior two entries, “1994” and “1978,” in a more favorable light by deepening the mythology and underscoring just how crucial it is to watch all three chapters consecutively. Taken on their own, any one of these films loosely based on R.L. Stine’s novels would be an above-average genre throwback. Together, they amount to one of the more involving horror series in recent memory.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 Review: An Earned and Inventive Conclusion to the R.L. Stine Tribute Trilogy

With Fear Street Part 3: 1666 now available to stream on Netflix, a trilogy that has been decades in the making finally comes to an end, wrapping up the stories of our Shadyside heroes and their bouts with the forces of darkness. Director and co-writer Leigh Janiak delivers with this third installment arguably the film with the least influence from the original book series, for better or worse, allowing her to truly make the experience her own. Even with those seeming constraints on this final chapter of the trilogy, she manages to honor not only the source material, but also the characters we've grown to love over the last few weeks, making for an entirely fulfilling and delightful journey that is hopefully just the tip of the iceberg of what both Janiak and this R.L. Stine-inspired franchise has to offer.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix’s Fear Street Part 3 1666 Review: Paranoia And Possession Bring This Trilogy To A Satisfying Conclusion

After two weeks, and just as many installments, the Fear Street trilogy has come to its final bow. With one final jump into the past that has been promised throughout the previous films, Fear Street: Part 3 - 1666 has earned a lot of pressure to stick the landing in Leigh Janiak’s trilogy of terror. Despite conventional knowledge having a bias against trilogies and their endings, Fear Street: Part 3 breaks from that tradition, landing a final blow that ties together the entire series in one, continuous narrative.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Fear Street Part 3: 1666’ Review: Revenge Is Messy in Twisted Netflix Trilogy Bookend

To anyone who’s seen the first two installments of Netflix’s three-part horror collection, it’s almost a formality to describe the initial plot of “Fear Street: 1666.” The ending of “1978” hinted at a possible window to the truth, a chance for Deena (Kiana Madeira) to see the origins of a town’s curse through the eyes of Sarah Fier herself. Memorialized in regional lore as a witch whose wickedness cursed Shadyside to centuries of doom in the form of a spate of serial killers, Sarah is introduced here as a loving sister and daughter who’s as capable helping her brother with the livestock as she is doing good works for her fellow residents of Union, including potential husband Solomon Goode.

Comments / 0

Community Policy