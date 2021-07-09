Review: Fear Street 1978

With Fear Street Part 3: 1666 now available to stream on Netflix, a trilogy that has been decades in the making finally comes to an end, wrapping up the stories of our Shadyside heroes and their bouts with the forces of darkness. Director and co-writer Leigh Janiak delivers with this third installment arguably the film with the least influence from the original book series, for better or worse, allowing her to truly make the experience her own. Even with those seeming constraints on this final chapter of the trilogy, she manages to honor not only the source material, but also the characters we've grown to love over the last few weeks, making for an entirely fulfilling and delightful journey that is hopefully just the tip of the iceberg of what both Janiak and this R.L. Stine-inspired franchise has to offer.