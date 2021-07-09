Review: Fear Street 1978
There are three layers of nostalgia to Netflix’s “Fear Street” trilogy — an impressive turducken of fondness, even in the frequently reflective horror genre. On the surface, there’s the obvious source material. While the three “Fear Street” films, which are being released on consecutive Fridays, are influenced in subject matter and tone by R.L. Stine’s book series, it’s more a matter of branding than adaptation. Still, the name alone — especially when combined with small-town mayhem befalling teenage characters — is enough to send a very narrow band of millennials into a reverie for their paperback youth.www.pittsburghmagazine.com
