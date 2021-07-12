Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Fort Sam Houston service member dies after being found unresponsive in off-base home

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

A service member stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston died at Brooke Army Medical Center Thursday.

The member was found unresponsive in the afternoon at her off-base home and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She has been identified as Capt. Alexis E. Graff, 34, a nurse assigned to the 10th Field Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado with duty at BAMC.

“We were all greatly saddened to learn of Alexis’ death,” said Lt. Col. Chad Vermillion, the 10th Field Hospital commander. “She was an outstanding officer and talented nurse who deeply cared for her patients and all those around her. She made a lasting difference to this organization and its people. She will be missed dearly.”

The incident is under investigation.

Officials said that Graff earned two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals, and the Armed Forces Service Medal for COVID Response Operations. She will be posthumously awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

