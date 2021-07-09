LPRD’s Hustle Workshop to be offered this August
Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is offering a dance workshop concentrating on the foundational elements of the popular hustle. Hustle Workshop invites participants 15 years-old and older to learn a flexible and versatile dance originating in the 1970’s during the heyday of Disco. The exciting and energetic hustle shares patterns and concepts with Swing, Salsa and other dances and will be explored with a modern twist. Partner enrollment is required.lawrenceks.org
