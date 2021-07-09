Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Contributed: Helping clinicians fall back in love with practicing medicine should be digital health's top priority

By Share
mobihealthnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarey is a family nurse practitioner and mom of three. Over the last year she would see up to 100 patients during each shift at her urgent care clinic. Her patients were often frustrated and impatient, and they sometimes refused to wear a mask. Last December she was exposed to COVID-19 when her protective gear broke after being reworn too many times. Carey ultimately missed spending Christmas with her family and her employer never checked up on her during the two-week quarantine period.

www.mobihealthnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health System#Clinician#Mental Health Services#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Public Health
Related
Providence, RIMedscape News

Should a Clinician Be Punished for Exposing Others to COVID-19?

A physician in Providence, Rhode Island faces thousands of dollars in fines from the US Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration for exposing patients and staff to COVID-19 while he was ill and failing to take necessary pandemic precautions in his offices. His license to practice medicine was also temporarily suspended earlier this year.
HealthAMA

AMA helps business leaders grasp digital health’s true value

What’s the news: The AMA has detailed for the sophisticated executive readership of Harvard Business Review a holistic framework for how physicians, health care organizations, payers and policymakers can better assess the value of virtual care as the U.S. inches toward a post-pandemic telehealth landscape. In their essay, “How to...
Austin, TXPosted by
TheStreet

Aspira Women's Health Inc. Announces Coverage For OVA1® In The AIM Specialty Health Laboratory Medicine Clinical Guidelines

AUSTIN, Texas, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH) today announced its OVA1 ® risk assessment test for ovarian cancer in women with pelvic masses is considered medically necessary according to AIM Specialty Health's Clinical Appropriateness Guidelines. AIM Specialty Health is a member of the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of companies and serves as a specialty benefits management company working with many of the nation's largest health care organizations. AIM's mission is to promote appropriate, safe, and affordable health care. As one of the nation's leading specialty benefits management firms, AIM helps improve the quality of care and reduces the cost for many of the most complex tests and treatments.
HealthEurekAlert

Researchers examine burden of electronic health record on primary care clinicians

Primary care clinicians face a heavy administrative burden, spending significantly more time using the electronic health record (EHR) than their counterparts in other specialties. With studies demonstrating high rates of burnout among primary care clinicians, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators set out to examine how different types of primary care clinicians interface with the EHR. They found that general internal medicine and family medicine clinicians spent an average of two hours actively using the EHR each day, while general pediatric clinicians actively used the system for about an hour and a half. These findings, across all primary care specialties, included about 30 minutes of EHR usage after working hours. Results are published as a research letter in JAMA Network Open.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Telehealth may help reduce medicine's carbon footprint

A large-scale study recently published in The Journal of Climate Change and Health found that an increase in telehealth use in the Pacific Northwest corresponded to a dramatic decrease in transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions. The study – a collaboration among researchers from Northwest Permanente, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard...
HealthMySanAntonio

HCHB partners with nVoq to improve clinician experience for home health and hospice

Homecare Homebase selects nVoq to be their preferred speech recognition provider. Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the nation’s leading software for home-based care, announces a co-marketing partnership with nVoq Incorporated. HCHB is committed to becoming “better together” by encouraging clinicians to use nVoq’s accurate, secure speech-to-text technology in the office, on the go, or in the home when providing care. nVoq’s suite of leading-edge speech recognition solutions includes nVoq.Mobile Voice for the Android tablet, and nVoq.Voice for Windows users.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Teladoc Health And Microsoft Collaborate To Create A Unified Practice Experience For Clinicians

PURCHASE, NY, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) - Get Report, the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft in which Teladoc Health's Solo platform for hospitals and health systems will be integrated into the Microsoft Teams environment to strengthen physician and patient access to best-in-class virtual healthcare. The combination of communications, collaboration, and workflows in Microsoft Teams with Teladoc Health's medical-grade whole-person virtual care delivery solutions for hospitals and health systems will simplify the way healthcare organizations and clinicians work by streamlining the technology and administrative processes associated with providing virtual care, in turn enabling a stronger focus on high quality care.
Health Servicespsychreg.org

Women’s Contribution to Public Health Care

Healthcare is a complex setting that involves numerous professions working together for a single goal; to enhance health services. On the other side, there is very little focus on the gender equality of these professionals and their impact on healthcare performance. Especially, women’s right to gain better healthcare services has been reiterated multiple times. But their contribution to public health care is never brought upfront. However, undeniably, women play an important role in better services and promotion in the healthcare sector.
Health Servicessciencecodex.com

Behavioral health integration helps practices address patients' socioeconomic needs

Lessons from Primary Care and Behavioral Health Integration Should Inform Health Care Practices to Identify and Address Patients' Social, Economic Needs. Although interest is accelerating around addressing patients' social and economic needs, effective and sustainable strategies for integrating social care practices into health care delivery have not yet been identified. This paper synthesizes learnings from primary care and behavioral health care integration and translates them into organizing principles with the goal of advancing social care integration practices to improve the health of patients and communities.
Mobile, ALWKRG

Grant allows AltaPointe to start offering primary care services

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Soon, patients will be able to get treated for both their mental and physical health at AltaPointe – without having to leave the building. Doctors say this is monumental when it comes to de-stigmatizing mental health problems. “Everybody has a hard time building trust with their...
HealthTechRepublic

Top 5 trends in digital health

With innovations like biofeedback, AR surgery, on-demand care and more, technology is helping improve medical care. Tom Merritt lists five things to know about digital health. The world got very focused on health recently. Technology is being developed to improve health, so maybe we can focus on it a little less. Here are five trends in digital health.
Posted by
HIT Consultant

Unite Us Launches Social Care Solution to Improve SDoH

– Unite Us today announced the release of its new end-to-end social care solution that will accelerate both the growth and impact of social care and services in local communities nationwide. – The new solution will expand far beyond patient referrals, to now identify and predict social care needs in...
Public HealthMedscape News

Disparities in Intensive Care Unit Admission and Mortality Among Patients With Schizophrenia and COVID-19

Guillaume Fond; Vanessa Pauly; Marc Leone; Pierre-Michel Llorca; Veronica Orleans; Anderson Loundou; Christophe Lancon; Pascal Auquier; Karine Baumstarck; Laurent Boyer. Patients with schizophrenia (SCZ) represent a vulnerable population who have been understudied in COVID-19 research. We aimed to establish whether health outcomes and care differed between patients with SCZ and patients without a diagnosis of severe mental illness. We conducted a population-based cohort study of all patients with identified COVID-19 and respiratory symptoms who were hospitalized in France between February and June 2020. Cases were patients who had a diagnosis of SCZ. Controls were patients who did not have a diagnosis of severe mental illness. The outcomes were in-hospital mortality and intensive care unit (ICU) admission. A total of 50 750 patients were included, of whom 823 were SCZ patients (1.6%). The SCZ patients had an increased in-hospital mortality (25.6% vs 21.7%; adjusted OR 1.30 [95% CI, 1.08–1.56], P = .0093) and a decreased ICU admission rate (23.7% vs 28.4%; adjusted OR, 0.75 [95% CI, 0.62–0.91], P = .0062) compared with controls. Significant interactions between SCZ and age for mortality and ICU admission were observed (P = .0006 and P < .0001). SCZ patients between 65 and 80 years had a significantly higher risk of death than controls of the same age (+7.89%). SCZ patients younger than 55 years had more ICU admissions (+13.93%) and SCZ patients between 65 and 80 years and older than 80 years had less ICU admissions than controls of the same age (−15.44% and −5.93%, respectively). Our findings report the existence of disparities in health and health care between SCZ patients and patients without a diagnosis of severe mental illness. These disparities differed according to the age and clinical profile of SCZ patients, suggesting the importance of personalized COVID-19 clinical management and health care strategies before, during, and after hospitalization for reducing health disparities in this vulnerable population.
Public HealthMySanAntonio

Rimidi Enhances Leading Clinical Management Platform To Meet the New Needs of Hospitals and Health Systems

ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Created for clinicians by clinicians, Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives, today announced enhancements to its EHR-integrated platform designed to better support hospitals and health systems as they seek to overcome many challenges identified prior to -- and during -- the COVID-19 pandemic.
HealthHealthcare IT News

For people with disabilities, accessing care can be 'overwhelming'

Digital health tools can go a long way in making care more accessible for patients, especially those who may have logistical difficulties with analog-heavy systems. At the same time, it's vital for health IT developers and stakeholders to recognize how a product's design may make it more difficult for some people to connect with care – or make it altogether impossible.
Healthehrintelligence.com

Language in EHR Clinical Documentation May Perpetuate Implicit Bias

These findings come as ONC Information Blocking rule requirements call on providers to offer patient access to open clinical notes. The language in those notes—and all EHR documentation—matter, the data indicates, and clinicians need to be aware of this to ensure a good patient experience. Researchers analyzed 600 encounter notes...
Health ServicesFauquier Times-Democrat

Dr. Nikita Mishra joins Fauquier Health’s OB/GYN practice

Fauquier Health’s new OB/GYN physician Dr. Nikita Mishra is animated when she talks about helping women cope with polysystic ovarian syndrome or her experience with robotics surgery, but she really lights up when the subject turns to babies. “The joy of delivering a baby never goes away.”. A mother of...
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

3 hospitals, health systems taking advantage of AI in gastroenterology

Becker's ASC Review has reported on three hospitals and health systems exploring artificial intelligence in gastroenterology and endoscopy care so far this year:. 1. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System began a clinical trial to test an artificial intelligence device used to increase polyp detection during colonoscopy. 2. Gainesville-based University of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy