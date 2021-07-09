Cancel
Business

Globant Acquires Majority Stake in Walmeric

By Neha Gupta
smarteranalyst.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobant (GLOB) has acquired an 80% stake in Walmeric as it moves to strengthen its digital sales product portfolio. The purchase agreement also includes a provision that allows the company to acquire the remaining stake over a three-year term. The agreement is expected to reinforce Globant’s capabilities in digital marketing...

