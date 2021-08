A women's tennis player from either Switzerland or the Czech Republic has never won a gold medal at the Olympics. That will change for one of those countries on Saturday. No. 9-seeded Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) will face unseeded Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) in the gold-medal match of the women's singles tournament at the Tokyo Games on Saturday. Neither has previously won a Grand Slam title, so this will be the biggest match of both their careers to this point.