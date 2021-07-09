Levi Strauss Posts Upbeat Results in Q2; Shares Gain 1.4% After-Hours
Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) jumped almost 1.4% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company delivered solid second-quarter results, driven by strong sales. Levi Strauss is one of the world’s top garment brands and a leader in jeanswear globally.The company reported revenues of $1.28 billion, which surpassed the Street’s estimates of $1.21 billion and jumped 156% from the year-ago period.Net revenues via digital channels grew 75% year-over-year, driven by strong performance across all regions.www.smarteranalyst.com
