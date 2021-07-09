Levi Strauss Posts Upbeat Results in Q2; Shares Gain 1.4% After-Hours

Citigroup (NYSE: C) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2021 results on Wednesday, July 14. We expect Citigroup to report mixed results, with revenues topping the consensus estimates and earnings missing the mark. The bank reported an earnings beat in the last quarter, although its revenues were lower than the year-ago period. This was due to a decline in net interest income and card volume. Further, the firm posted lower revenues in the FICC (fixed income, currency, and commodity) trading, partially offset by growth in investment banking and equities trading businesses. Additionally, Citigroup’s profitability figures received a major boost in the quarter due to a favorable reduction in provisions for credit losses. We expect the same trend to drive the second-quarter results.