Shoot, pass, dribble: YMCA, local nonprofit to host basketball camp this month
Local nonprofit Pretty Real, LLC has partnered with the Altavista Area YMCA to host a basketball camp this July. Kids will learn the basics of the game with the help of local coaches and athletes. The camp is designed to teach the basic skills of basketball to newcomers and refine skills for returning players. Focus will be on ball control, shooting techniques, rules and regulations of the game, teamwork, sportsmanship and fair play for all.www.altavistajournal.com
