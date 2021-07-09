Cancel
Health Services

Phreesia looks to help doctors fill cancelation slots

By Laura Lovett
mobihealthnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhreesia, a digital health startup focused on the scheduling space, is looking to tackle the appointment no-show problem with a new tool called Appointment Accelerator, which is able to automatically fill canceled appointments. The way it works is, the company's AI and custom-rules engine-backed product is able to send patients...

