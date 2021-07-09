Tested: 2021 BMW M5 Competition Does Mild to Wild

It’s not easy being a car maker these days. Sure, from the outside, it may seem like a walk in the park, but along the way, some hard decisions have to be made to keep the business afloat. Just ask Elon how easy it is to turn a profit in the automotive industry. When you’re a new kid on the block, the world seems to be edging you on but when you have certain standards to uphold and a legacy behind you, any move you make will be met with scrutiny. Therefore, customers’ reaction to the new BMW F40 1 Series range was understandable.