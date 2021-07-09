Cancel
Middlesex County, MA

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 12:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 145 AM EDT. Target Area: Middlesex The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Massachusetts...Rhode Island Sudbury River At Saxonville affecting Middlesex County. Blackstone River At Woonsocket affecting Providence and Worcester Counties. .Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated between 2 to 5 inches of rain fell due to Elsa. As a result, flooding is continuing in some communities along some rivers. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Sudbury River At Saxonville. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 11:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.2 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM EDT Saturday was 10.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.2 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flooding will affect low lying areas along the river in Wayland, including a portion of Shore Road and Pelham Island Road near Heards Pond.

alerts.weather.gov

