Essex County, MA

Flood Warning issued for Essex by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 09:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by 330 AM EDT. Target Area: Essex The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Massachusetts Sudbury River At Saxonville affecting Middlesex County. Shawsheen River At Andover affecting Essex County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Rhode Island Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties. .Tropical Storm Elsa has brought a widespread 1.5 to 4 inches of rainfall to the region, resulting in sharp rises in some area rivers. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Shawsheen River Undef Andover. * From late tonight to late tomorrow morning. * At 2:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 27.7 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 29.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Floodwaters encroach on very lowest lying business parking lots off of Route 114 in Lawrence and North Andover that are adjacent to the Shawsheen River.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
