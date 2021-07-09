Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range Foothills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 130 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Warren AFB, or 9 miles west of Cheyenne, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 2 and 18. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 348 and 380.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsdale, WY
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Doppler#Interstate 80
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy