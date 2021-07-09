Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range Foothills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 130 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Warren AFB, or 9 miles west of Cheyenne, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 2 and 18. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 348 and 380.