Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Gwinnett, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clayton; Cobb; DeKalb; Douglas; Fayette; Gwinnett; Henry; North Fulton; Rockdale; South Fulton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FAYETTE...NORTH FULTON...DOUGLAS...ROCKDALE...SOUTHERN COBB...CLAYTON...DEKALB SOUTHWESTERN GWINNETT...NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND SOUTH FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 331 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Tucker to near Panthersville across Atlanta to Hapeville and Chattahoochee Hills, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Decatur, Fayetteville, Conyers, Jonesboro, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Snellville, Riverdale, College Park, Fairburn and Lilburn. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH