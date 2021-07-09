Cancel
Liberty County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Inland McIntosh by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Inland McIntosh STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LIBERTY AND MCINTOSH COUNTIES At 332 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Meridian, or near Darien, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and excessive cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of this storm include Darien, Wolf Island, Eulonia, Valona, Little Saint Simons Island, South Newport, Cox and Meridian. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

