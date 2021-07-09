Cancel
Covington County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Covington, Forrest, Jefferson Davis, Jones by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Covington; Forrest; Jefferson Davis; Jones A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN FORREST SOUTHEASTERN COVINGTON...SOUTHERN JONES AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 229 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Macedonia to near Melba. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Macedonia around 235 PM CDT. Ovett around 250 PM CDT. Sanford around 255 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Seminary.

POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

