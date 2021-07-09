Special Weather Statement issued for Covington, Forrest, Jefferson Davis, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Covington; Forrest; Jefferson Davis; Jones A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN FORREST SOUTHEASTERN COVINGTON...SOUTHERN JONES AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 229 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Macedonia to near Melba. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Macedonia around 235 PM CDT. Ovett around 250 PM CDT. Sanford around 255 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Seminary.