Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Southern Fulton, Southern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FULTON AND SOUTHERN SARATOGA COUNTIES At 330 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Galway, or 10 miles northeast of Amsterdam, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clifton Park, Saratoga Springs, Ballston Spa, Round Lake, Galway, Country Knolls, North Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills, Rock City Falls, Malta, Charlton, Parkis Mills, Shaw Corners, Barkersville, West Milton, Coons, Garrison Manor, Wayville, Wiley Corners and Elnora. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 10 and 13N. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.