Flood Warning issued for Kent, Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 06:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 415 AM EDT. Target Area: Kent; Providence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Rhode Island Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties. .While the Pawtuxet River at Cranston is expected to go above the 9.0 foot Flood Stage by early this evening, it is no longer expected to rise above Moderate Flood Stage. The updated forecast follows below. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pawtuxet River At Cranston. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 3:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 8.6 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage by early this evening, to a crest of 10.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flooding will occur along Pioneer Avenue, Bellows Street and Venturi Avenue in Warwick. Some homes are impacted on Avery Road and Wellington Avenue in Cranston.