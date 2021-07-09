Wind Advisory issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...East winds, becoming north, 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Washington, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coincident heavy rainfall with saturated ground and a switch in wind direction may increase the chances for tree damage.