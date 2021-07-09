Cancel
Hancock County, ME

Wind Advisory issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...East winds, becoming north, 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Washington, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coincident heavy rainfall with saturated ground and a switch in wind direction may increase the chances for tree damage.

POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

