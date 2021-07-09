Cancel
Broome County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Tioga by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Tioga AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BROOME...EAST CENTRAL TIOGA...SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO AND NORTH CENTRAL SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES At 331 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Greater Binghamton Airport, moving southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine, Nanticoke, Port Dickinson and Hallstead. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

