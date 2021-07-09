Special Weather Statement issued for Cortland by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cortland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN BROOME SOUTHEASTERN CORTLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 322 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Marathon, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Coventry, Greene, Willet, Whitney Point, Marathon, Lisle, South Oxford, Brisben, Smithville Flats and Smithville Center. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
