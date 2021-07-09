Cancel
Music

Chris Jericho Compares New Fozzy to Def Leppard + Offers Advice for Vince Neil

By Lauryn Schaffner
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fozzy have a new record underway and Chris Jericho is so confident in the strength of its songs that he's compared it to Def Leppard's Hysteria. A lot of the tracks are worthy of becoming chart-topping singles, according to the frontman. Jericho confirmed to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez that...

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

