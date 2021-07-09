Double-wide Garage – Stowe, VT

This is a 24’x34′ double-wide garage with 11′ high walls. This Stowe, VT garage was built with white pine board and batten siding painted with black paint manufactured by Haley Paint Company. It has 10 pitch rafters and a standing seam metal roof manufactured by Iron Horse Roofing. The windows are insulated double-hung Silverline Series windows with screens manufactured by Ply Gem and provided by Bird-In-Hand Windows & Doors. The insulated 9’x8′ Safe-Way Ambient Series overhead garage doors with windows were manufactured by General Door Corporation and installed by Monterey Door Shop. The 4’x7′ dutch doors with window and double service doors with transom window and service doors with transom windows are manufactured by J&N Structures. On the roof is a B-48 Boston Series cupola manufactured by Creative Cupolas. The foundation is a concrete pad with 6″ high concrete curbs installed by the customer.