Shed Row Barn – Afton, VA
This is a 12’x56′ shed row barn with a 10′ lean-to. This Afton, VA shed row barn with lean-to was built with white pine board and batten siding. It has 4 pitch rafters and an architectural shingle roof with GAF Timberline HDZ (Weathered Wood color) shingles. The gutters and downspouts are manufactured by Premier Spouting Design. The windows are sliding wood barn sash windows manufactured by Bird-In-Hand Windows & Doors. The 4’x7′ dutch doors with window and service doors are manufactured by J&N Structures. On the roof is a B-48 Boston Series cupola manufactured by Creative Cupolas.www.jandnstructures.com
