Shed Row Barn – Davidsonville, MD

This is a 12’x56′ shed row horse barn with an 8′ lean-to. This Davidsonville, MD shed row horse barn with lean-to was built with white pine board and batten siding painted with tan paint manufactured by Haley Paint Company. The corner trim and window trim and door trim and crossbucks are painted white. It has 3 pitch rafters and an architectural shingle roof with GAF Timberline HDZ (Pewter Gray color) shingles. The windows are sliding wood barn sash windows manufactured by Bird-In-Hand Windows & Doors. The 4’x7′ dutch doors and service door and gable vents are manufactured by J&N Structures. On the roof is a B-37 Boston Series cupola manufactured by Creative Cupolas.