Rwanda deploys 1 000 troops to northern Mozambique

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rwandan Defence Force has deployed 1 000 troops to northern Mozambique. The force includes military and police personnel. The Rwandan force deploys as SADC still discusses sending a regional force. Rwanda deployed 1 000 troops to Mozambique's troubled northern Cabo Delgado province on Friday. In a statement from Kigali...

#Mozambique#Zimbabwe#The Rwandan Defence Force#Rwandan#Mozambican#The Rwanda Defence Force#Sadc Standby Force#United Nations#The Central African#Car
