Come up with policy to name airports: Bombay HC

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Bombay High Court while hearing a PIL on Friday over the issue of policy for naming of airports in the country asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh to apprise the Court about the status of the draft policy on this issue which has been pending since 2016.

