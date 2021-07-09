Cancel
La Mesa, CA

Oyster and Pearl Bar Restaurant offers the ocean and more

By SDCNN
missiontimescourier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention foodies: There is a new fine dining restaurant in La Mesa. Previously called The Vine Cottage, the Oyster and Pearl Bar Restaurant is now open after closing for renovations and rebranding itself with a new theme of Mediterranean cuisine and modern dishes that capture the flavor of the season. The new menu has a very strong seafood component along a variety of pastas and salads for the non-seafood lover.

