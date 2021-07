EXCLUSIVE: Former stuntwoman Leslie Hoffman has won her 11-year legal ordeal with the SAG Pension Plan and the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan, receiving a $125,000 settlement and an acknowledgement that she is entitled, at long last, to receive the occupational disability pension that she’s been fighting for all these years. As part of the settlement, she’ll also receive lifetime health coverage. The Plans, which also are on the hook for her attorney’s fees, made “no admission of liability” in settling the case, however, and have “denied every allegation of wrongdoing” contained in her complaints.