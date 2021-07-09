Cancel
Spring semester ends, summer school begins at Patrick Henry

By SDCNN
missiontimescourier.com
Cover picture for the articleSchool came to a close on Tuesday, June 15 and Henry opened its doors on Monday, June 22 with summer school. Our summer school consists of two sessions of three weeks. Students are able to recover any deficit credits during these sessions. We also offer Level Up opportunities for any interested students who would like to explore their creativity by enrolling in photography classes or art. Please visit bit.ly/3qDAH8W for more information.

