The best tennis players have an ability to make the obscenely difficult appear as little more than a mindless swish of the racquet. When Ashleigh Barty steps out onto court, there are no extravagances or excesses of emotion indulged. Rarely, in fact, does it ever seem like she’s gasping for breath or having to break stride. The way Barty dismantles her opponents has become an unmistakable art, as if taking a freehand sketch to their weaknesses and then attacking each one with all manner of brushstrokes. Perhaps, it’s due to her unassuming modesty or the way she quietly transformed...