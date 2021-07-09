Cancel
Report: Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE SmackDown

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jimmy Uso is at WWE SmackDown. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Jimmy Uso is backstage at WWE SmackDown. It is unknown if he'll appear on the show. Jimmy was arrested for DUI on Monday after being pulled over in Pensacola, FL for going 50 MPH in a 35.

www.fightful.com

Fightful

Fightful

