Weddings! Graduations! Baby showers! We’re so happy to finally fill our calendars with the joyous celebrations of friends and loved ones. The only downside? With most gatherings being held outdoors, summer’s heat, humidity, and wind can turn us and our pretty, party-ready hair into a sweaty mess within seconds of arriving. So we tapped top celebrity hairstylists for the summer’s most gorgeous cuts and updos that not only flatter any face shape and elevate any soiree style, but can withstand the season’s elements so you’re cool and confident all night long. Keep reading for eight beat-the-heat summer hairstyles sported by some of our favorite stars. One of them is perfect for you!