Sunshine Tour extends landmark partnership with European Tour

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — In golf, not all bubbles look the same or feel the same. Certainly, the contrast between the protocols in place on either side of the Atlantic is more than marked. Or it is in the minds of at least some players. Recently described as a “free for all” by one prominent professional, the system in place on the PGA Tour is noticeably more lenient than that in place on the European circuit. “It’s like comparing a holiday camp with a prison camp,” says one of the more hyperbolic members of the professional golf community.