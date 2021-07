Aakash Chopra has insisted he does not believe the reports which suggest that Cheteshwar Pujara will be dropped from the Indian team for the first Test against England. Pujara failed to deliver the goods in both innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Certain reports have suggested that KL Rahul or Hanuma Vihari is likely to take the dogged batsman’s place in the Indian team for the first Test against England.