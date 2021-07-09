You Can Own a Hunk of Christopher Meloni (on Film) With His New NFT Short

Here’s your chance to get your hands on a hunk of Christopher Meloni — in film form, that is. The Law & Order: Organized Crime actor is starring in a new short film called Out!!!, directed by Brian Taylor, his previous collaborator from the Syfy series Happy! The bizarre short follows Meloni as New York hedge-fund manager M. Berkoff in the 42 minutes before Earth is struck by an apocalyptic asteroid. And it’s being sold as an NFT, according to Collider, giving the buyer exclusive rights to the 4K director’s cut of the film, with other versions such as bloopers and an alternate ending also being sold in separate auctions. Collider touts the move as the “first-of-its-kind” in the realm of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which have already made a splash in the world of music and art. “One of the most exciting aspects of this project is it opens up possibilities for film fans to have access to moments like this that otherwise would be lost,” Taylor told Collider in a statement. “An unused Meloni take, to me, is like a Van Halen guitar solo that didn’t quite make the album. Imagine being able to actually own something like that.” You don’t just have to imagine — bidding opens on OpenSea on July 22.