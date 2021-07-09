Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, AL

Troy offers new classes combining online, in-class experience

By Special to the Eagle
Dothan Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis August, Troy University will debut a new class format that combines the best features of the online and in-class experiences — Flex Classes. Flex classes are a hybrid of the online and in-class learning. Classes offered in the Flex format will hold regular in-class sessions (for now at Troy’s Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City campuses), and each class session will also be streamed live online at the same time. In addition, recordings of each class session will be available for on-demand viewing later.

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
City
Phenix City, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Education
Dothan, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy University#New Class#Flex Classes#Academic Affairs#Continuous Improvement#Dothan Campus Rrb#Cs 4420 Mtha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Clarkdale, AZjournalaz.com

Yavapai College offers classes to youth

Through August, the college will be offering live, virtual STEM classes to students ages 6 to 14. The classes will include app and video game design as well as coding. The classes are typically three hours long and are taught by experienced teachers from the college. Zack Jernigan, the director...
CollegesKilleen Daily Herald

CTC offering robotics camp scholarships, new College for Kids classes

The Central Texas College Continuing Education department is again offering scholarships for a new robotics and coding camp in the College for Kids program. CTC was one of 10 schools awarded the Governor’s Summer Merit Program grant through the Texas Workforce Commission to provide scholarships to historically underserved students, 14 to 21 years of age, interested in pursuing a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) career. Twenty scholarships will be available to students aged 14 to 16 to be used for the Lego Mindstorms Robotics and Coding Camp which runs July 19-23.
Pinehurst, NCsandhills.edu

SCC Continuing Education Ed2Go Online Classes

Sandhills Community College’s Continuing Education Ed2Go programs make it easy to take affordable, high-quality, instructor-led courses online, all from the comfort of your own home. Participants can enroll for the love of learning or to meet continuing education requirements. Courses offer a fun, convenient and highly interactive learning forum. Focus...
Educationriverjournalonline.com

Inexpensive Ways to Conduct Coaching Classes Online

Online or offline, the willingness to learn is what gets people going. Considering the current situation where we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, online education has an upper hand on the old-school offline way of imparting knowledge. There are multiple benefits of online education like flexibility, convenience, time-effectiveness, less...
Collegesfreeu.com

Online Classes at CFU

CFU has always been about connections–connecting people with each other, skills, experiences, and ideas. For over 30 years we have offered classes where people come together to share information and support each other in lifelong learning. In the spring of 2020 Covid-19 hit and CFU pivoted to offer our classes online. We were delighted to find that we were able to foster the same great interactive, personalized experiences online as in person. And, with online classes we are able to expand our reach and connect with folks all over the country.
Collegesbyuicomm.org

New courses combine the best of online and campus learning

On June 4, BYU-Idaho announced it would go back to an in-person schedule in the fall, but remote classes are still happening. BYU-I’s online personnel have developed two new kinds of classes. “There are two flavors: One is a remote course, so it looks like what we have been doing...
Valentine, NENorth Platte Telegraph

MPCC Valentine Campus to offer MIG welding class

The Mid-Plains Community College Valentine Campus will offer a “Ready For Work: MIG Welding Skills” class beginning next week. “Instruction is built around the processes needed to obtain a job in the welding industry,” said Carolyn Petersen, MPCC Valentine campus administrator. Sessions will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday,...
Prince William County, VAwhatsupwoodbridge.com

Summer classes to be offered for adult education program

Summer classes are opening up. Registration is available for the Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) Adult Education Program. A few classes – GED, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), and computer basics – will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from July 19 to August 26.
Chandler, AZPosted by
Scott Murdoch

Largest graduation class of 2021 at Primavera Online School

CHANDLER, AZ — On Thursday, July 8, Primavera Online School, a public charter school in Arizona that educates over 22,000 students each year, will have its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021. Three different graduation ceremonies will be held for seniors and juniors who have completed state criteria to graduate from high school.
Carlton County, MNpinejournal.com

REACH Mentoring offers free credit recovery classes

High school students in Carlton County who are looking to recover credits or those who want to earn extra credits can enroll in summer courses through REACH Mentoring free of charge. Courses include Life Skills and Agriculture Science which run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 19 through...
Danville, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Community Education Offering Classes and Trips

Danville Area Community College’s Community Education department is offering several classes and trips throughout 2021. Topics include art & hobbies, computer & internet, cooking, dance, exercise, floral arrangement, food service, gardening, grant writing, photography, Boomers & Seniors, Lunch & Learns, and day trips. For a complete listing of classes with...
Enid, OKvanceairscoop.com

OHAI offers in-person, Zoom classes for caregivers

Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative will host a free class series for caregivers starting Tuesday, July 13. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a class designed to help family caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a family member or friend. In the six weekly classes, caregivers will develop a...
Fort Kent, MESun-Journal

UMaine Extension offers pressure canning basics class

FORT KENT — Savor the flavor of summer all winter long with a University of Maine Cooperative Extension online class about pressure canning basics from 6–7:30 p.m. July 22. Using fresh green beans, UMaine Extension staff will demonstrate and explain each step of the process to safely preserve garden produce...
Mayville, WIWiscnews.com

Handmade cards class offered

MAYVILLE — Mayville Public Library, 111 N Main St., will host a free card making class at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Debbi Muche has been crafting handmade cards for years, and will share tips and tricks, and how and easy cardmaking and paper crafting can be. Materials are provided. No experience necessary. Adults only, space is limited to 10 participants, so register early at mayville.lib.wi.us or call 920-387-7910 or email maylib@monarchlibraries.org. Summer Reading is now available for adults and teens.
buffaloriverreview.com

PROJECT APPLESEED MARKSMANSHIP CLASS OFFERED

A Project Appleseed rifle marksmanship clinic will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Walker Farm, 1059 Hinson Springs Road, Lobelville. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. The clinic starts at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until 5:00 p.m. Participants are taught fundamental rifle marksmanship skills that are to allow...
Educationthespruce.com

Best Online Electrician Classes

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Online electrician classes are designed to be taken by individuals who are interested in learning about electricity, want to become...
Winfield, KSctnewsonline.com

Art classes offer creative creations

Winfield Arts and Humanities Council has been offering art classes for kids and still has more than a week to go. • Beginning Ukulele, 8+ (2 weeks) • Beginning Guitar, 8+ (2 weeks) • Intermediate Guitar, (2 weeks) • Fun at the Beach, 8-10 • Intermediate Ukulele, (2 weeks) •...

Comments / 0

Community Policy