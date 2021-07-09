Troy offers new classes combining online, in-class experience

CFU has always been about connections–connecting people with each other, skills, experiences, and ideas. For over 30 years we have offered classes where people come together to share information and support each other in lifelong learning. In the spring of 2020 Covid-19 hit and CFU pivoted to offer our classes online. We were delighted to find that we were able to foster the same great interactive, personalized experiences online as in person. And, with online classes we are able to expand our reach and connect with folks all over the country.