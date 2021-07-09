Apex Legends Announces New Event, Ranked Arena After Hack
EA’s hit battle royale Apex Legends has seen some ups and downs in the past couple weeks. Following the success of their Genesis Collection Event, the matchmaking system in the game was hacked by fans of Titanfall who felt the older game was being neglected in favor of Apex Legends, which is to say nothing of the matchmaking troubles for high ranks that were not caused by any third party. Despite these pesky troubles, Apex recently had some good news to which players can look forward.games.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0