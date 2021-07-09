Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apex Legends Announces New Event, Ranked Arena After Hack

By Catherine Garvin
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA’s hit battle royale Apex Legends has seen some ups and downs in the past couple weeks. Following the success of their Genesis Collection Event, the matchmaking system in the game was hacked by fans of Titanfall who felt the older game was being neglected in favor of Apex Legends, which is to say nothing of the matchmaking troubles for high ranks that were not caused by any third party. Despite these pesky troubles, Apex recently had some good news to which players can look forward.

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Hack#Ea#Genesis Collection Event#Arena#The Summer Splash Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Titanfall 2 Gets Hacked and Shares the Fate of Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment made short work of the recent weekend hacking attack on Apex Legends, which was meant to draw the developers' attention to the bad situation of Titanfall. Today, however, there was another attack - this time on Titanfall 2. The devs at Respawn Entertainment needed just 6 hours to...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Arena Mode Weapons Tier List July 2021

Apex Legends' Arena mode has been quite the popular game to flirt with when wanting to take a break from the battle royale mode. It has just been over two months since the inception of the deathmatch-style game mode which is garnering more and more players to it. With new...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Apex Legends is getting a toasty new arenas map next week

Apex Legends' Genesis throwback is coming to a close. But Respawn's battle royale is barely taking a second to catch its breath before kicking off a fresh three-week-long Thrillseeker's event, bringing with it a brand new bespoke map for the game's 3v3 Arenas mode. Kicking off immediately after Genesis closes...
Video GamesNME

‘Apex Legends’ cross-progression development has slowed due to hacking

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that development on Apex Legends cross-progression has slowed down due to recent hacking problems. As spotted by Eurogamer, earlier this week (July 10), Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier responded to a fan question on Twitter regarding the development of cross-progression. Grenier said: “In development, although...
Video GamesIGN

Apex Legends: Thrillseekers Event - Official Trailer

There's a new Arenas map on the way, alongside fresh weekly rewards tracks, and new cosmetics in Apex Legends' Thrillseekers event. Overflow is a lane-focused Arenas map where each location is separated by tall, lava-filled structures. Players need to stay vigilant before committing to a side, or risk being flanked. While there are opportunities for long-range engagements, combat tends to favour short-to-medium ranges along either POI: Overlook or Slope. Kicking off on July 13 is The Summer Splash Sale, which brings back fan-favourite skins-including Youngblood and Voidwalker. All these cosmetics are Event Limited, but they may return in a future event or promotion. Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event kicks off July 13, 2021 and runs until August 3, 2021.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Apex Legends Has Been Hacked

Imagine sitting down and opening up Apex Legends for a few matches only to get the message “SAVE TITANFALL” plastered on your screen and with no game mode being selectable, yup, it’s been hacked. The battle royale game by Respawn Entertainment has been made temporarily unplayable by some hackers. Initially, only PC players were experiencing the problem but it seems that there are those who are also affected on the consoles.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Apex Legends hacked on 4th of July in protest to Titanfall hackers

Fighting fire with fire took an almost literal meaning with Respawn Entertainment games on July 4, 2021. It was during the US Independence Day that hackers started shelling out messages and preventing Apex Legends players from entering the queue again. While the queue stoppage was a major issue for the...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Apex Legends Hacked to “Save Titanfall;” Unplayable for Several Hours

A hacker made Apex Legends unplayable, seemingly in protest to Titanfall being unplayable due to its own constant DDOS attacks and server issues. Despite the game being praised by critics and initially players alike [1, 2, 3], the game has been heavily criticized ever since its launch on Steam by players. Along with massive technical faults on launch [1, 2] including DLC packs not appearing as installed when they are, the games servers were especially vulnerable to DDOS attacks. A damning issue for an online-only game.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Apex game director confirms Ranked Arenas will launch in season 10

Apex Legends’ next season is bringing Ranked Arenas, game director Chad Grenier confirmed during the EA Play Live Spotlight broadcast. The new game mode debuted in May with the latest season, Legacy, and Respawn Entertainment is doubling down on it. “We just released Arenas in season nine and in season...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Bizarre Reason This Titanfall Group Hacked Apex Legends

While "Titanfall" and "Apex Legends" are loosely connected to each other through an in-game universe, the two titles also share a common problem in the real world: cheaters. It's no secret that "Apex Legends" has been bogged down by dishonest players for far too long, though now it's become such an issue in "Titanfall" that fans can no longer enjoy the game. As a result, a hacker (or group of hackers) recently took it upon themselves to fight fire with fire.
Video Gamesvgr.com

What to Expect in Overflow – the New Apex Legends Arenas Map

Tomorrow in Apex Legends, on the 13th of July, the ongoing Genesis Collection Event will come to an end and the new Thrillseekers event will begin. Launching alongside this new three-week event is Overflow, the first new Arenas map to permanently join the mode’s existing selection. Apex Legends Arenas Maps...
Video GamesThe Verge

Apex Legends hackers interrupt games with messages about Titanfall hacking

Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale shooter Apex Legends has proven to be a hit, with over 100 million unique players, and counted over 300,000 people playing on Steam at one time in May. But an issue bubbling over from its earlier Titanfall games is now having an impact on Apex, as reports across social media show players running into messages from people hacking the game with a “Save Titanfall” message.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Respawn’s Apex Legends Hacked Due To Titanfall Player’s Frustration

Respawn’s Apex Legends was reported to be hacked a few days ago by someone trying to raise awareness of the unplayability of the developer’s other game, Titanfall. The battle royale’s server playlists were being replaced with a message that read, “SAVETITANFALL.COM, TF1 is being attacked so is Apex”, after which, gamers also received another “Important Message” popup after their games that directed them to the same URL.
Video GamesGamespot

Respawn Wants To Experiment With Apex Legends' Future Arenas Maps

The new Apex Legends Thrillseekers event introduced a new Arenas map, Overflow. Unlike the other maps exclusive to Arenas, Party Crasher and Phase Runner, Overflow is lane-focused--according to Respawn, we can expect more maps like Overflow in the future as the developer is experimenting with new map layouts to introduce more variety to the 3v3 mode.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Albralelie’s Apex Legends streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Mac “Albralelie” Beckwith is an American Apex Legends content creator for TSM FTX. Albralelie is a Twitch streamer with more than 450,000 followers. He is also a skilled competitor, with many top-eight finishes and two S-tier tournament wins. Currently, Albralelie plays as a stand-in for Cloud 9, along with Zachmazer and StayNaughty.
Video GamesGamespot

How Apex Legends' Overflow Map Takes A Different Approach To Arenas

Apex Legends gets a new Arenas map, Overflow, on July 13 at the start of the new Thrillseekers event. Unlike the other Arenas exclusive maps, Party Crasher and Phase Runner, Overflow is a lane-focused map--I reached out to Respawn to ask how Overflow changes the experience of playing Apex Legends' 3v3 mode and how the studio hopes to adjust the mode's initial formula going forward, especially with Ranked Arenas coming in Season 10.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Persona 25th Anniversary Website Launches Teasing 7 New Projects

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the long-running Persona series, a beloved RPG franchise full of unique characters and enticing stories. With over 15 million copies sold worldwide, it is one of the most recognizable game series in the genre. Atlus now wants to express its gratitude to fans for supporting them along the way with a new anniversary site, teasing much to come for the series and its future.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Hackers hack Apex Legends to stop other hackers hacking

Hackers have taken to hacking Apex Legends so Respawn notices and stop the other hackers from hacking Titanfall’s servers. Across social media, Apex Legends players have been complaining that the game is nigh on unplayable after a hacking attack stopped some players from being able to pick game modes in the server browser, instead only being able to select a banner about “SAVETITANFALL.COM.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy