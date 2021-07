Who know when CD Projekt RED’s struggles with Cyberpunk 2077 will end (in spite of what they say), but at least they’re always going to have the incredible The Witcher 3 to fall back on. Later this year, the Polish developer will be releasing native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the beloved open world RPG, and on top of all the visual and performance improvements you’d expect, the release is also going to bring some new things to the table.